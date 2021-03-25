E17 Error Code On Bosch Washing Machine: What Does It Indicate And How To Fix It?

Bosch is one of the most sought after brands for washing machines around the world. The brand has been gaining a substantial amount of attention in India as the country becomes more receptive to modernisation. But such high functioning appliances come with their own guidelines and technical innuendos that are stranger to the ears of the common man. In consequence, people resort to calling technicians for pocket problems that can be solved within minutes. Let's understand the most common type of error code distinguished in the Bosch Washing Machine.

E17 Error Code Reading for Bosch Washing Machine

The E17 error code is typically flashed when the Bosch Washing Machine refuses to start the washing program. The code indicates that there's a shortage of water supply or no water supply to the tank, which is why the program cannot start. The E17 error code is also alternated to F17 in washing machine models of other companies.

During such circumstances, the most basic thing to do is to first check whether the tap for the water is actually on. If the tap is on and the machine still flashes the error code, the root cause of the problem may be malfunctioning of the pressure switch, breakage of the filling value or it can sometimes also mean that there is a problem with the control module. Most of the times, the issue is related to the breakage of the valve.

In this case, the first thing to do is to unplug the machine and shut close the water supply tap. Additionally, unscrew the water inlet hose to see if there's any blockage inside. Sometimes, this can occur due to the accumulation of small particles and therefore, will need a serious rinse.

After its washed, return it to the place and check the valve again. To do this, remove the cover of the washing machine and with the help of a multimeter, measure the resistance of the valve coil along with the valve wire contacts. If the machine still doesn't respond, it means that the part needs to be replaced as repairing won't help. In any case, it's advised to call Bosch Customer Care for guidance. Stay tuned for more helpful updates on tech.

Image Credit: Shutterstock