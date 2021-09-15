Everything Apple Announced: IPhone 13, A Watch With A Keyboard & 'affordable' IPads

Apple's 2021 Showcase on September 14 witnessed the launch of the next generation of the company's products. The event was primarily hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who tossed it around to other key personnel who announced aspects of the company's new range from different parts of its spaceship-like campus. The new products include the new iPhone 13 series, the Watch 7 series and the iPad series, among others. Here's everything Apple announced.

New iPhone 13 Series

The Apple iPhone 13 is going to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip which has a 4-core GPU. It is also loaded with a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks. Other features of the phone include a larger Sensor to capture 50% more light, better Light mode shorts, a new Cinematic Mode beneficial for filmmakers and the ability to capture each frame in Dolby Vision for maximum video quality. Apart from this, the iPhone 13 Pro series is going to be loaded with an even faster A15 Bionic chipset with the fastest graphic performance in a smartphone. The major difference between the standard and Pro editions of iPhone 13 includes Pro’s 3-camera set-up made up of an Ultra-Wide lens with f1.8, a Wide lens and a new 77 mm Telephoto lens. All these phones will be available by September 24.

iPhone 13 Summary



starts from $699



nice#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/P2PMYYec5g — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 14, 2021

finally a generational iPhone Pro color that isn’t dark#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/5XdtXTrtQD — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 14, 2021

New iPad and iPad Mini released

Apple has now released its new generation of iPads. Apple claims that this upgrade happens to be the biggest so far, a kind of phraseology it is fond of using. The main features of the new generation of iPad include a new iPadOS, more than one million apps designed specifically for iPad, a 12 MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Centre Stage technology, new Accessories like keyboards and support 1st generation of Apple Pencil have been added to the product. A new range of iPad Minis was also released with a brand new thinner and lighter design. Other upgrades for the Mini include a Liquid Retina display, 8.3-inch screen, 500 nits of brightness, Touch ID on the top right side of the iPad, 40% jump in its CPU performance and a feature that enables instant Translation.

Apple introduces the new (affordable) iPad#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jv2cG8OVZ4 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 14, 2021

New Apple Watch 7 Series

Apple Watch 7 was showcased by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook. The makers have finalised $399 as the starting price of their new Watch series. They confirmed that the Watches will be available by this fall but the products can be ordered on Apple’s online store right now. A small trailer was also displayed to show off the health tracking and other features of the watch. Here is also a list of major changes made to the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 Summary



starts from $399#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/i7oZS0AZMv — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 14, 2021

20% more screen area than Series 6

40% thinner body than the Series 6

Industry First OS

Redesigned and enlarged buttons to make specific applications more accessible.

New Watch Faces designed for Series 7

Improved durability

WR 50 Water resistance

Updated charging architecture for faster charging

45 minutes from 0-80% charge

Multiple colours and brand new accessories

