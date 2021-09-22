Everything Microsoft Launched At Surface 2021: New Tablets, 'Ocean Plastic' Mouse & More

Microsoft Surface event 2021 held virtually on Wednesday, 22 September 2021, introduced five new Surface devices. Dubbed as the largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history, the refreshed lineup of Surface products included the hotly anticipated Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, Surface Laptop Studio and more. Check out the list and details of the new products launched by the tech giant.

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

The brand new Surface Laptop Studio comes with Microsoft's first Precision Haptic touchpad. The Laptop is powered by chips from Intel’s high-end Tiger Lake H-Series with a choice of i5-11300H or i7-11370H, with the latter paired with Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU. With a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the brand new device comes with a 14.4-inch display and 2400x1600 touchscreen.

Incredible performance. Infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. #Windows11 — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

It will also come with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 1080p webcam and Surface Slim Pen 2 which is magnetically attached underneath the laptop. The price of the Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1599.99 and is available for pre-order.

2. Microsoft Surface Go 3

With the Intel Core i3 processor, Surface Go 3 will provide 60% faster performance with optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery and built-in Microsoft security. Weighing at 1.2 pounds and featuring 1080p cameras supporting Windows Hello facial recognition, it is also optimized with tablet-to-laptop versatility. It is loaded with best-in-class studio microphones, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5” touch display.

Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1. It’s perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. #Windows11 — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

The cost of Microsoft Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99. The devices are available for pre-order in selected markets while the date of the LTE models' availability will be announced soon.

3. Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Aiming to fit Microsoft 365 in a pocket, the new Surface Duo 2 features 8.3″ PixelSense Fusion displays, the Snapdragon® 888 5G Mobile Platform, a dynamic triple-lens camera comprising of 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto and 16MP ultrawide sensor, and stereo audio. It also includes NFC for contactless payments. The device is available in Glacier or a new Obsidian.

Two screens, limitless possibilities. Surface Duo 2 now packs the power of 5G and 4K-capable camera. #Windows11 — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

Starting from $1,499.99, Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is available for pre-order.

4. Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro X with a thin, sleek design with all-day battery life. With new levels of power efficiency and connectivity, the new Surface Pro X combines the versatility features of Surface Pro. It comes with Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built-in.

The totally mobile Pro. Surface Pro X keeps you in your flow from almost anywhere at blazing speeds with optional Gigabit LTE. #Windows11 — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

Starting at $899.99, the Surface Pro X is available to pre-order in selected markets.

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Twice as fast as Pro 7, the Surface Pro 8 comes with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built on the Intel® Evo™ platform. It is also loaded with up to 16 hours of battery life and features a vibrant 13” PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby® Vision™ and Adaptive Color Technology. It also includes 5MP front-facing camera,10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby® Atmos™ sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics.

Surface Pro 8 – the first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the @Intel Evo Platform. #Windows11 #IntelEvo — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

Starting at $1099.99, the new Surface Pro 8 is available for pre-order in selected markets.

6. Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Microsoft launched a mouse with a shell made of 20 per cent of recycled ocean plastic in collaboration with SABIC. The eco-friendly mouse aims towards reducing carbon footprints. It is available for pre-order at the price starting from $24.99 in selected markets.

Image- Microsoft

7. Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit

Aimed towards creating a design easily accessible to users with disabilities, the new Surface Adaptive Kit comprises of keycaps, labels, indicators and more which are easy to distinguish between. The keycaps and bump labels will help the users to identify the keys and the lanyard opener will help them to angle the laptop.

The Surface Adaptive Kit will be available later this year

Image: @Twitter/Microsoft