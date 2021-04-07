Exynos 850 Vs Helio G85 SoC: Specifications, Comparison And AnTuTu Benchmarks

Choosing the right specifications when buying a new phone can be a bit of a hassle. There are a lot of technical terms and each different component of a device affects performance differently. In this article, we will be comparing the Exynos 850 vs Helio G85. Read on to know which SoC is better.
Exynos 850 vs Helio G85
Exynos 850 is a Samsung-made amid-range chip that's mostly used in the newer mid-range Samsung devices. The Helios G85 is also a midrange chip that has been made by the company MediaTek and is often used in mid-range phones. The Helios G85 is considered to be one of the best mid-range chips by tech reviewers. Let's dive into the specifications of each of these chips.
Exynos 850 Specifications
- Architecture - 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
- Cores - 8
- Frequency - 2000 MHz
- Process - 8 nanometers
- TDP - 7 W
- Graphics
- GPU name - Mali-G52 MP1
- Architecture - Bifrost
- GPU frequency 820 MHz
- Execution units - 6
- Shading units - 96
- FLOPS - 26 Gigaflops
- Vulkan version 1.1
- OpenCL version 2.0
- DirectX version 12
- Memory
- Memory type - LPDDR4X
- Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
- Bus - 2x 16 Bit
- Max size - 8 GB
- Multimedia (ISP)
- Neural processor (NPU) - No
- Storage type - eMMC 5.1
- Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080
- Max camera resolution - 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
- Video capture - 1K at 60FPS
- Video playback - 1080p at 60FPS
- Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
- Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
- Connectivity
- 4G support - LTE Cat. 7
- 5G support - No
- Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
- Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Helio G85 Specifications
- Architecture - 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75 6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
- Cores - 8
- Frequency - 2000 MHz
- Instruction set - ARMv8-A
- Process - 12 nanometers
- TDP - 5 W
- Graphics
- GPU name - Mali-G52 MP2
- Architecture - Bifrost
- GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
- Execution units - 2
- Shading units - 32
- FLOPS - 54 Gigaflops
- Vulkan version 1.0
- OpenCL version 2.0
- DirectX version 12
- Memory
- Memory type - LPDDR4X
- Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
- Bus - 2x 16 Bit
- Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
- Max size 8 GB
- Multimedia (ISP)
- Neural processor (NPU) - Neural Engine
- Storage type - eMMC 5.1
- Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080
- Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
- Video capture - 2K at 30FPS
- Video playback - 2K at 30FPS
- Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP9
- Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
- Connectivity
- 4G support - LTE Cat. 7
- 5G support - No
- Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
- Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Exynos 678 AnTuTu Score vs Helio G85 AnTuTu Score
Source: AnTuTu Benchmark
As we can see in the AnTuTu score the Helio G85 outperforms the Exynos 850 in every aspect. The CPU and GPU scores for Helio G85 are significantly higher than that of Exynos 850. Helio G85 is a much faster and more efficient chipset. If you are going to choose between one of these two chipsets, it's advisable to go for Helio G85.
Image Source: Samsung and MediaTek