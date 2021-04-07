Exynos 850 Vs Helio G85 SoC: Specifications, Comparison And AnTuTu Benchmarks

Choosing the right specifications when buying a new phone can be a bit of a hassle. There are a lot of technical terms and each different component of a device affects performance differently. In this article, we will be comparing the Exynos 850 vs Helio G85. Read on to know which SoC is better.

Exynos 850 vs Helio G85

Exynos 850 is a Samsung-made amid-range chip that's mostly used in the newer mid-range Samsung devices. The Helios G85 is also a midrange chip that has been made by the company MediaTek and is often used in mid-range phones. The Helios G85 is considered to be one of the best mid-range chips by tech reviewers. Let's dive into the specifications of each of these chips.

Exynos 850 Specifications

Architecture - 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55

Cores - 8

Frequency - 2000 MHz

Process - 8 nanometers

TDP - 7 W

Graphics

GPU name - Mali-G52 MP1

Architecture - Bifrost

GPU frequency 820 MHz

Execution units - 6

Shading units - 96

FLOPS - 26 Gigaflops

Vulkan version 1.1

OpenCL version 2.0

DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X

Memory frequency - 1866 MHz

Bus - 2x 16 Bit

Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - No

Storage type - eMMC 5.1

Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080

Max camera resolution - 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP

Video capture - 1K at 60FPS

Video playback - 1080p at 60FPS

Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9

Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 7

5G support - No

Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps

Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Helio G85 Specifications

Architecture - 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75 6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55

Cores - 8

Frequency - 2000 MHz

Instruction set - ARMv8-A

Process - 12 nanometers

TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name - Mali-G52 MP2

Architecture - Bifrost

GPU frequency - 1000 MHz

Execution units - 2

Shading units - 32

FLOPS - 54 Gigaflops

Vulkan version 1.0

OpenCL version 2.0

DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X

Memory frequency - 1800 MHz

Bus - 2x 16 Bit

Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s

Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Neural Engine

Storage type - eMMC 5.1

Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080

Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP

Video capture - 2K at 30FPS

Video playback - 2K at 30FPS

Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP9

Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 7

5G support - No

Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps

Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Exynos 678 AnTuTu Score vs Helio G85 AnTuTu Score

As we can see in the AnTuTu score the Helio G85 outperforms the Exynos 850 in every aspect. The CPU and GPU scores for Helio G85 are significantly higher than that of Exynos 850. Helio G85 is a much faster and more efficient chipset. If you are going to choose between one of these two chipsets, it's advisable to go for Helio G85.

Image Source: Samsung and MediaTek