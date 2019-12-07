Fake Xiaomi Products On The Rise, Here’s How You Can Spot Them 

Xiaomi is a very popular brand in India, especially when it comes to smartphones. Also, smart TVs. But there’s more to Xiaomi than just smartphones and smart TVs. The brand has an expansive portfolio of accessories and ecosystem products like air and water purifiers as well. Simply put, Xiaomi makes and sells a lot of hardware.

Hardware that’s generally more affordable than counterparts from x, y, or z brand. But just because a Xiaomi product is cheap, it doesn’t mean, it’s low on quality. It is, in fact, as high-quality as any other product from any other high-quality brand that may charge you up to 2x, 3x more for it. One can tell by simply looking at Xiaomi’s sales figures, as well as data outed by various research firms, that a lot of people in India are buying a lot of its products.

So much so that Xiaomi has trouble meeting the demand, almost all the time. There may be instances when a Xiaomi product being ‘out of stock’ on an official sales channel may push potential buyers into exploring other avenues. Or, non-authorized sales channels. That’s a bad idea, according to Xiaomi, because in many cases, buyers may be tricked into purchasing counterfeited or fake products.

Here’s what the company has to say about counterfeited or fake products:

“Counterfeited products are not only a big threat to consumer health and safety but also pose a huge risk to consumer’s data security. The products might start malfunctioning and the user might be unaware of the hazards that these kinds of products can cause. It is strictly advised to all customers to purchase authorized products from authorized Stores of the brand and partner outlets and also to be cautious and aware about purchase decisions.”

Fake Xiaomi products on the rise, according to the company, and here’s how you can spot them:

By checking a product’s ‘security code’ on mi.com

By checking the packaging and quality of the retail box by visiting any Mi Home/Mi Store

By checking for the original Mi Logo on the product

Only authorized fitness products such as Mi Band will be compatible with Xiaomi’s Mi Fit app

Only original batteries will carry a sign saying Li-Poly batteries, while signs like Li-ion mean that they are not Xiaomi’s

Unauthorized USB cables can be quite flimsy and break easily

