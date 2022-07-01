Fire-Boltt Announces Ring 3: A 1.8 Inch Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch With In-built Games

Indian wearable brand Fire-Boltt has annoucned yet another smartwatch - Ring 3. It comes after the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro recently, adding to the Ring series. The company claims that Ring 3 is the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth Calling with 1.8-inches extra-large display in its price segment. Keep reading to know more about the Fire-Boltt Ring 3 specifications, price, and release date.

“Bigger, bolder and brighter are the three words that define the exquisite craftsmanship named Ring 3. Another first from Fire-Boltt, Ring 3 is the perfect blend of style and smartness. While it boasts of a display like none other in the market, it is sportier than its predecessors with a boxful of 118 sports modes to keep track of every step, every lap, every stat, and crush all fitness goals,” said Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 specifications

Available in 5 stunning colour variants - gold, black, grey, silver, navy, and rose gold, the latest model in the series of Ring smartwatches will feature a 1.8-inch rectangular display with a high touch-response rate. Additionally, the watch will sport a unique Rotating UI menu that will leverage the rotating crown on the watch.

Further, Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has an AI Voice Assistant that lets users answer and even make a call using the recent call logs. The watch also has further come with inbuilt storage to save contacts, in addition to a number of inbuilt games. Fire-Boltt Ring 3 is loaded with advanced health-tracking metrics, including SPO2 tracking, which has become a necessity in the wake of the pandemic and a 24/7 dynamic real-time heart tracker.

Also, there is no need to fret about the weather or sweat as the IP-67 water-resistant Ring 3 can comfortably brave rains, splashes, and dust. The smartwatch also provides Camera Control, Sedentary reminders, hydration reminders and music control options. Like other watches in the segment, Ring 3 will also support multiple watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 launch date

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 will be available to purchase from the company's official website and Amazon from July 3, 2022, at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. At this price, the smartwatch surely puts forwards a strong set of features, especially for users who want a large display.