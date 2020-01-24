Realme fitness Band Confirmed To Launch In February In India 

Oppo spin-off brand Realme will launch its first fitness band in India in February. This was confirmed by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth himself during the latest AskMadhav QnA episode. An exact launch date hasn’t been announced but considering we’re dealing with Realme here, more information – read, teasers – should follow.

Just like how Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had teased the Realme Buds Air at a very different launch event to build hype, he decided to take the recent Realme 5i launch to tease the company’s next product – a fitness band. We all knew that Realme has been working on a fitness band, and it has also hinted about it, but an official confirmation is always nice.

Just like how the Realme India CEO showed off the Realme Buds Air by putting them on at a launch keynote, he did something similar with their fitness band as well. Showing the product off only briefly. The Realme India CEO did not reveal any more information though.

Basis of what was shown, Realme’s first fitness band will also come in the company’s signature yellow colourway. There may be more colour options, we can’t say for sure just yet. The Realme Buds Air are available in yellow, black and white colours and punch way above their weight. Something similar will be expected from the Realme fitness band as well.

Realme had revealed its product roadmap for 2020 in December last year. The company would focus on three categories, it had said. These include smartphones, software and IoT. While smartphones remain to be its ‘major’ product, Realme is also gearing to roll out its custom Realme UI in the days to come – the custom software is already a go in China through the Realme X50 5G. The fitness band would be its first IoT product.

Speaking of smartphone, the Realme CEO has also confirmed that the Realme X50 5G isn’t coming to India. The Realme X50 5G is Relame’s first 5G phone. It is also Realme’s first phone with a punch hole display cut out. It is also the first Realme phone to run the company’s custom Realme UI on top of Android 10. Instead of the Realme X50 5G, the Realme CEO has confirmed that the company is prepping something better.

