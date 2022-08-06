Gizmore Gizfit Ultra smartwatch with three pre-installed games launched in India

Gizmore, the Delhi-based Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, announced the launch of GIZFIT Ultra on August 5, 2022. The smartwatch is available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart for Rs. 1,799. Users will be able to purchase the smartwatch from August 7 to 10. Keep reading to know more about the Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra smartwatch and its features.

Mr Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder of Gizmore, said, “We are a young and energetic brand that is working towards bringing innovative feature-packed devices to customers. We have delivered many industry-firsts and are delighted to launch GIZFIT Ultra, a comprehensive smartwatch targeted at gaming and fitness enthusiasts. It offers a bouquet of features, and our customers will enjoy wearing this smartwatch. We are confident that GIZFIT Ultra will help us in further strengthening our smartwatch portfolio.”

Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra smartwatch features

Designed keeping in mind the requirements of today’s gaming generation, the GIZFIT Ultra features a 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness, which provides excellent sunlight visibility. GIZFIT Ultra packs in a host of health and fitness features, and over 60 sports modes. The features are designed to keep the mind and body fit. GIZFIT Ultra is AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It has an IP 68 waterproof certification, making it the perfect companion for the current monsoon season.

What's interesting is that the company is calling the GIZFIT Ultra a gaming smartwatch, targeting the gamers out there. While the term could be a little confusing, it means that the smartwatch comes with three pre-installed games. Further, it also has a microphone and a speaker for decent sound quality. On a single charge, GIZFIT Ultra's battery can last for up to 15 days on a single charge. From monitoring one’s heart to tracking sleep and checking oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate, GIZFIT Ultra can do all this and more. It can track all the popular sporting activities and workouts and even help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle.

GIZFIT Ultra has an intelligent split screen that makes it convenient to use by adding shortcuts to your frequently used features. One can make a call, listen to music, or track health seamlessly. It also has a unique feature of a call switch function by which you can switch calls from watch to mobile or vice versa.

Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra smartwatch price

The smartwatch will be available in three attractive colour options - Grey, Burgundy and Black. While the MRP of GIZFIT Ultra is Rs 5,999/- it will exclusively retail on Flipkart from August 7, at the best buy price of Rs 1,799. This special price is only for the first four days, after which GIZFIT Ultra will be available for Rs. 2,699. The product listing page is already live, and interested consumers can click the notify button to get notified when the product goes live.