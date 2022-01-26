Google Fixes QR Code Scanning Errors On Pixel And OnePlus Smartphones

Google Pixel and OnePlus devices were facing a problem in scanning URLs embedded in QR codes. Apparently, while scanning QR codes that contain links, the Google Camera and Google Lens applications are According to a recent report by 9To5Google, Google has rolled out a server-side update to fix the issue with Google Lens. For Google Camera, the company has rolled out an update that is available to download on the Google Play Store and fixes the misreading of QR codes.

The first issue faced by users is the addition of random periods in a scanned URL. For instance, if the QR code contains “forexample.com” as the URL, scanning it with Google Camera or Google Lens is showing up something like “for.example.com” which obviously leaves the URL unusable. The second error that is being faced by Google Pixel and OnePlus users is the removal of random characters from the URL embedded in a QR code. For example, if the URL is supposed to read “forexample.com” after scanning, it is coming out to be “forexample.co” which is incorrect and might not work as intended.

The third issue that users on the Google Pixel and OnePlus devices are facing is the random arrangement of numbers in an embedded URL. Consider that the URL embedded in the link is “for12exmaple34.com” but after scanning, it is coming out to be “for21example43.com” which would again leave the URL of no use. It is important to note that these issues were reported on Google Pixel devices that run on Android 12 and on OnePlus devices running on both Android 12 and Android 11. These issues were reported by a German publication Heise last week.

