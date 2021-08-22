Google Pixel Buds A-series Announced In India, Will Hit E-commerce Stores On 25 August

Google is debuting into the wireless earphone segment in India with the Pixel Buds A-series. Announced on 18 August 2021, the truly wireless stereo earphones from Google with Google Assistant built-in and real-time translation feature will be available from 25 August at leading e-commerce platforms in the country. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel Buds A-series specifications, price and availability.

Google Pixel Buds A-series specifications

Driver

The Google Pixel Buds A-series will come with a 12 mm dynamic driver with Bass Boost feature for increasing deep frequencies. Google says that they have scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-series a comfortable and secure fit, with a stabilizer arc and gentle seal that enhances the sound quality and listening experience.

Like other premium wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds A-series features a spatial vent that equalizes the air pressure inside and outside the earbuds. Additionally, the Pixel Buds A supports monopod usage, i.e. users will be able to use one earbud at a time with no loss in quality or transmission.

Adaptive Sound

A new feature on the Google Pixel Buds A-series is adaptive sound, which enables the earbuds to adjust sound levels as per the ambient noise in the user's environment. The earphones from Google come with beamforming mics to ensure clear calls and reduced noise. Using the Google Assistant on the device, users will be able to switch back to their music immediately after attending a call by saying "OK Google, play music." Besides, the Pixel Buds A-series comes with real-time translation in more than 40 languages, including Indian regional languages. The feature will be supported by Android smartphones with version 6.0 or higher.

Battery Life

As far as battery life is concerned, the Google Pixel Buds A-series delivers up to five hours of playback time on the earbuds. The battery life extends to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. Additionally, Google also claims that a 15-minute charging rest in the case will provide three hours of playback from the earbuds. The earphones are sweat and water-resistant with an IPx4 rating.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price and availability

The Google Pixel Buds A-series will be available from 25 August 2021, on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq for Rs. 9,999. Google also says that the device will be available in more retail outlets in the future. Users purchasing the device on sale day will also get special launch offers, which will be revealed on the day itself.