Google Pixel Smartwatch Might Launch In 2022, Claims Report; Here's What We Know

After launching the new Wear OS 3 and updating the user interface on older Android smartwatches, Google is now reported to be working on a smartwatch that will be launched next year, i.e. in 2022. The Google smartwatch is rumoured to be called the Pixel Watch. The latest report suggests that the smartwatch is codenamed 'Rohan' and will come with the latest version of Google Wear OS.

Google first entered the smartphone market in 2016, when the company launched its Pixel lineup of smartphones. Most recently, the lineup has been refreshed with a new smartphone called the Google Pixel 6. Right from the beginning, the Pixel series has been popular for its exceptional photographic results and for providing the best user experience with the help of clean Android OS. Next year, Google will foray into the market of smartwatches by producing its first on-wrist device with Wear OS. While the watch might be in the development stage, there is no Google Pixel Watch release date yet.

Google Pixel is reportedly codenamed 'Rohan'

As mentioned earlier, the Google Pixel Watch is codenamed 'Rohan' and is being worked upon by Google's hardware team. The smartwatch is expected to be launched under Google's Pixel brand. According to a report by Business Insider. the Google Watch will present an example of the true capabilities of Google's Wear OS, as is done by Pixel phone for Google's Android OS. According to The Verge. the Google smart watch will compete directly with the premium Apple Watch and cost more than Fitbit products.

The Google watch might also feature a Fitbit integration into Google's Wear OS. For those catching up, Fitbit was bought by Google earlier this year in a $2.1 billion deal. From the deal, Google made its aspirations to develop a fully functional smartwatch public. While the company already has one of the best-operating systems for smart wearables (the Wear OS), it has improved upon it with the help of the South Korean tech giant Samsung. Earlier this year, Samsung released a smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch 4, featuring the Wear OS 3 developed by both companies in collaboration. Stay tuned for more information on the Google Watch and other technology news.