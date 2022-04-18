Google Pixel Watch may not run on the latest Wear OS 3.2 at launch, tipster suggests

Google purported smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch might not come with the latest operating system. New information shared by known tipster Evan Blass states that the purported Google Pixel watch will run on Wear OS 3.1. The tipster has shared a screenshot of what looks like the interactive tutorials for the upcoming smartwatch, and it mentions that the device will run on Wear OS 3.1.

This is surprising as some of the other smartwatches are already upgraded to Wear OS 3.2, which happens to be the latest version of Wear OS. For instance, the first smartwatch to come with Wear OS 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now runs Wear OS 3.2. But Wear OS 3 is still the latest version of the operating system so how it is something to worry about?

It is common for smartwatch or smartwatch manufacturers to ship their devices with the latest version of the operating system available at the time. Consider the example of the Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone launched recently. While there are a lot of models from Samsung that have not received the latest One UI 4 based on Android 12, the Galaxy A-series smartphones will ship with the latest operating software.

Google Pixel 6a gets certified by Federal Communications Commission, US

In the case of Google, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come out with Android 12, while the OS is still not available for a lot of smartphones. In related news, the Google Pixel 6a recently got certified by the Federal Communications Commission, United States. It is a federal agency of the US that maintains jurisdiction over communications and related services. Any company that has to launch a smartphone has to get it certified by the FCC.

The Google Pixel 6a certification was spotted by Droid Life. From what it looks like, Google is ready to hit the market with its latest affordable smartphone soon. However, Google might delay the launch of Pixel 6a as well. Let's not forget that the company is also working on a Pixel smartwatch which should launch sometime this year as well. Earlier, known tipster Jon Prosser shared that the Pixel Watch could be launched on 26 May 2022, which as per the latest updates, is after the Google I/O 2022 launch.