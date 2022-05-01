Google Pixel Watch Might Come With Large Battery Than 40mm Galaxy Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch might come with improved battery life than its competitors. According to a new report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will come with a 300 mAh battery. The report also mentions that the upcoming Wear OS device will feature cellular connectivity as well. Although the models which will support this feature are not known, three different variants have been spotted online recently. These specifications are very promising and might make the Pixel Watch a hit.

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a 247mAh battery and offers close to 24 hours of battery life. If the Pixel Watch does in fact come with a 300mAh battery, it would outperform the Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, the report also mentions that Google Pixel Watch is about 4mm thicker and 10 grams heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as the larger battery would require more space.

Google Pixel Watch might feature Samsung's chipset

Apart from the battery capacity, it will be interesting to see what optimizations Google make on the software front to increase the effective battery life of the device. Since Samsung used Google's Wear OS instead of its own operating system on the Galaxy Watch 4, it would not be surprising to see Google use Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset. More details about the Pixel Watch should appear in the coming days.

Spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website by Android Police, the Google Pixel Watch might come in three different models - GWT9R, GBZ4S and GQF4C. From what it looks like, the three different models could be for different markets around the world. The Google Pixel Watch will run on Bluetooth v5.2, as mentioned in the listing. As reported earlier, the smartwatch might run with Google Wear OS 3, instead of the latest version.