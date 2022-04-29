Google Pixel Watch spotted on certification site, might come in three different models

Ahead of its official announcement, the Google Pixel Watch has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. As per the listing, the company might launch three different models of the smartwatch. The news comes after Google recently filed a trademark for the device, revealing that it will be called Pixel Watch. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel Watch's SIG listing.

Spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website by Android Police, the Google Pixel Watch might come in three different models - GWT9R, GBZ4S and GQF4C. From what it looks like, the three different models could be for different markets around the world. The Google Pixel Watch will run on Bluetooth v5.2, as mentioned in the listing. As reported earlier, the smartwatch might run with Google Wear OS 3, instead of the latest version.

The Google Pixel Watch might be in many ways the competitor of the Apple Watch. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, Google Pixel Watch might throw Samsung off its game. At this point in time, Google has not officially confirmed the smartwatch but rumours, pictures and now the Bluetooth SIG listing suggest that the company could launch the smartwatch soon.

New images of Google Pixel Watch surface

More images of the Google Pixel Watch have surfaced on the internet. A Reddit user tagtech414 has shared images of the alleged Pixel Watch attached to its band. The user has posted images wearing the device. This is the first time that the smartwatch has been seen on a wrist. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel Watch's leaked images.

According to a report by The Verge citing s/tagtech414's images via 9to5Google, the device could come with a soft silicone band, much like the one that Sport band that comes with Apple Watch. The Reddit user mentions that the band along with the watch is 20mm wide. Interestingly, the user also mentions that the leaked Google Pixel Watch shares a sensor layout with Fitbit Charge 5.

Does the Pixel Watch look better than the Apple Watch? pic.twitter.com/erbiMpwuaj — Rjey (@RjeyTech) April 27, 2022

Stay tuned for more updates about the Google Pixel Watch and other tech news.