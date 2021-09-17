GoPro Hero 10 Launched In India: Check Price, Release Date & Availability Details Here

GoPro launched its new generation of action cameras, GoPro Hero 10 Black and introduced it to the market with a stunning video on YouTube video. The latest camera comes with a host of new features like it is equipped with a GP2 sensor and the camera can record high-quality videos in 5.3k resolution at 60 frames per second. The camera also comes with a 23-megapixel camera, that ensures high-quality pictures and also has upgraded its low light performance after being criticised for the same in the previous edition.

According to its launch on Thursday, September 15, GoPro Hero 10 Black has been priced at Rs 54,500 in India. The camera will be available to customers around the world from Friday itself on their official website. However, it will be available in India from early November with their retail partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores. Along with the GoPro Hero Black, the camera maker also has other high-quality equipment for sale like GoPro’s dual-lens, 360-degree MAX camera is priced at Rs 53,000, last year’s Hero 9 Black sells at 43,000 and Hero 8 Black now costs Rs 31,000.

What are the latest features of the camera?

The latest edition of the GoPro camera is equipped with a GP2 Processor, has a high-resolution lens of 23 megapixels and has better low-light performance. As per the YouTube video, it looked certain that the camera’s user interface has been improved. It has a total of three microphones that come with wind noise reduction and also offers a few custom presets that are compatible with media mod, display mod, light mod and max lens mod. The max lens mod is not completely compatible yet, but soon a software update will fix the issue.

The camera primarily has three modes and can record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at 240 frames per second. With the help of the GP2 processor, the camera can enable HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation which is used for steadier shots. Due to this feature, one can record videos without much turbulence. For its low light performance, it has added Local Tone Mapping (LTM) for better picture quality.