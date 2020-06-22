How Long Is The WWDC 2020? Sessions Line-up For The Online-only Event

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 22, today. The event is one of the highly-anticipated tech shows of the year for both consumers and developers where the tech giant showcases a series of software and hardware upgrades that are planned throughout the year. Interestingly, this year’s WWDC will have a different format than usual and will mark the first time in WWDC’s history that Apple is hosting an all-digital event. This means that a mega annual developer meet won't be happening at a physical location.

How long is the WWDC?

The WWDC event is set to kick off with a keynote speech on June 22 at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). Following the Keynote, the company will have another session called 'Platforms State of the Union' which will take place on the same day at 2 PM PDT (June 23, 2:30 AM IST).

WWDC Engineering sessions

Apple will also have more than 100 engineering sessions that will run through June 23 and June 26. The engineering sessions will start at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) for each day.

WWDC live stream

The WWDC live stream is free for all, meaning that everyone can watch the big event once it finally goes live. The virtual show will be live-streamed from the Apple Park and can be viewed on the company's website and the official YouTube channel once it goes live.

However, Apple's YouTube official channel will only live stream the keynote speech, and not the other sessions that are scheduled to run until June. People who are interesting in watching the 'Platforms State of the Union' and the engineering sessions will need to tune in to Apple’s Developer website and the Developer app.

WWDC live stream – What to expect

At the WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to announce its software and operating system for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Watch and more. There are also rumours suggesting that the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are set to receive a visual overhaul. In addition, the company is also expected to unveil its first iMac desktop, featuring a T2 coprocessor with an AMD Navi GPU.

Image credits: Apple