WWDC Date Revealed; More Details About Apple's Annual Developer's Conference

Every year, tech giant Apple launches the new product teasers and highlights through WWDC. The event launches new software and researches that the Apple works on. Also known as Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the event generally is organised mid-June. For many tech and gadget enthusiasts, the day marks exploration of new ideas in software. This year as well, the WWDC date has been fixed for June. However, the official website of Apple suggests that there will be new ways of conducting the annual conference.

WWDC date, venue and more details

According to the representatives of Apple, the WWDC date has been fixed. It will be scheduled from June 22 onwards. WWDC 2020 has been pushed for more than a week this year. Normally, it is scheduled between June 8 to June 12. On the day of the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook will be addressing people watching from home. He will be accompanied by his Apple associates and release the upcoming plans around all Apple products, namely, iPhone, iPad and Mac. Newer and better-operating systems, as well as software, will be announced at the WWDC official opening.

All about WWDC announcements

The official announcement and the WWDC date was announced back in March. In the statement, an Apple representative had mentioned about a newer format of WWDC on the wake of the world facing a pandemic due to the COVID-19. Usually, WWDC is a grand affair with people registering and attending several conferences at a time. This year, however, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be an online event, with live coverages of sessions. Curious techies can watch the conference from the comfort of their room through online events and virtual meets.

WWDC announcements also suggest that the tickets will not be sold this year. It will follow a registration and RSVP format. The tickets which almost cost $1,599, that is ₹1,21,927, for the developers is now free for whoever registered in early March. Anyone interested can log in to the official website of Apple for more details, however, registration for developers have been closed.

Apple’s WWDC will be organised on Monday, that is June 22. The timings for the event is 10 am PDT or 6 pm BST. The timings for Indian audience can be 10:30 pm, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will be broadcasted live on the Keynote from Apple Park in California. WWDC can also be watched on YouTube on Apple’s official channel.

