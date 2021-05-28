How To Delete Apps From Apple Watch? Know All Details Here

The Apple Watch becomes a part of every user’s daily life. Most users can’t move around places without having the Apple Watch on their wrist at all times. Using the Apple Watch to such an extent of loads up the device with unwanted applications. These applications do nothing but take up storage space on the device. This sometimes leads to the Apple Watch becoming slower and more buggy and the only solution to this is to free up space on the Apple Watch. Many users wish to learn how to delete apps from Apple Watch.

How to delete apps from Apple Watch?

When the Apple Watch gets stuffed with applications, it starts showing vulnerabilities and slower functioning. The only fix to this is to free up space on the device. There are two ways a user can delete apps from Apple Watch. The first way is directly from the Apple Watch and the second way is deleting apps through the iPhone. Check out how to delete apps on Apple Watch from iPhone and Apple Watch itself below:

How to delete apps from the Apple Watch itself:

Press the Digital Crown to see all the apps on the Home Screen.

If the Home Screen is in grid view, tap and hold an app lightly until the app icons jiggle. If the apps don't jiggle, make sure that the pressing is not too hard. Tap the delete button (‘X’ Icon) on the app that needs to be deleted, then tap Delete App.

If the Home screen is in list view, swipe left on the app that has to be deleted, then tap the red delete button.

Press the Digital Crown to finish.

How to delete apps on Apple Watch from iPhone:

Open the Watch app on the iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

Scroll to the Installed on Apple Watch section and find the app that is to be removed.

Tap the app, then turn off Show App on Apple Watch.

How to delete Apple Watch backup?

Sometimes deleting the apps is just not enough and a clean wipe is required. Numerous users sometimes wish to delete Apple Watch Back up. This can be to create more space on their device or maybe to start fresh with their new Apple Watch. The Apple Watch backup is stored on the iPhone and therefore it has to be deleted from there. Here’s how to delete Apple Watch Back-Up from iPhone:

First, the user should open the Settings application on their iPhone and select the General Option.

In the General Option, the user should find and select the iPhone Storage Option, in this tab the user will be able to view all the information about the storage consumed by each application through the list view.

In the list, the user should scroll down and look for the Watch Application and select it.

Once selected, the user will be able to view all the Apple Watch backups on their device, they can either delete the ones they don’t desire by swiping right on it, or they can delete all by selecting the Remove All Back Ups option at the end of the page.

IMAGE: MACRUMORS TWITTER