How To Scan Windows 11 PC For Malware? Step-By-Step Guide For Concerned Users

Microsoft has now released their latest Windows 11 and the users are loving it. But it is common to see such new softwares being attacked by various malware from the first day of release. Because of such issues, many Windows 11 users have been trying to find everything there is to know about scanning their PC for malware and are asking specific questions like, 'How to scan Windows 11 PC for malware?' To help these users, here is a full step-by-step guide that can show them an easy way to scan their PC for any Windows 11 malware.

How to scan Windows 11 PC for malware?

Step 1: Open the “Settings” menu

Step 2: Then open the “Privacy & Security”

Step 3: Try and find “Windows Security” and click on it.

Step 4: Then open the “Open Windows Security” window.

Step 5: You will be able to see an option that says, “Windows Security” tool.

Step 6: Click on the “Virus & threat protection” option.

Step 7: Choose the “Quick scan” option

Step 8: This will scan your PC for any Windows 11 malware.

How to download Windows 11?

For the users who have been wondering, ‘How to download Windows 11’ build 22000-120. Windows 11 update will only be released for the users who are eligible for running this OS on their platform. The users can also follow Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and click on Check for updates button to download this update. Keep in mind that if your PC does not show a new OS update option, then it might not be available for your device. Several third party sites provide the service of checking the eligibility to run Windows 11 on the device. But here is also a list of all the Windows 11 requirements.

Windows 11 Hardware requirements