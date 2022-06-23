How To Watch YouTube Videos On Apple Watch With The New WatchTube App? Know All About It

The Apple Watch is among the most popular smartwatch in the world. Over the years, Apple has constantly added more features to the product to make it versatile. The latest model, Apple Watch Series 7 is capable of measuring users' heart rate, and blood oxygen levels and provides insights related to ECG and sleep patterns as well.

Further, the device can be used to perform almost all the tasks that can be done on an iPhone, including making calls, replying to messages and accessing other apps, except watching videos on YouTube.

For years, Apple Watch has lacked the capability of streaming YouTube videos, until now. A new app allows users to watch YouTube videos on their smartwatch and it is called WatchTube. Those who want to watch YouTube videos on their Apple Watch should download the app from the Apple App Store. The app does not require users to go through an overly complicated setup process that involves an iPhone.

WatchTube features (via Reddit)

Watching videos

Searching videos

Caching metadata for super speed

View info like likes, descriptions and views

Home Feed

Curation and custom recommendations

Watch history

Subscriptions and liking videos

Everything done on Watch, standalone from your phone

Intuitive UI

Audio-only mode with HQ audio (coming soon)

Here is how to watch YouTube videos on an Apple Watch

So the process is simple. Users have to download the WatchTube app from Apple App Store on their smartwatch. Once the app is installed on the Apple Watch, users will be able to search and play different YouTube videos. Additionally, the WatchTube app contains four different sections: Home, Search, Library, and Settings. These sections are also found on the regular YouTube app on iPhone and Android smartphones.

To search for videos, users can type with the keyboard on the Apple Watch or use voice-to-text technology as well.

Further, users will also be able to subscribe to channels and save certain videos on WatchTube. Then there are features like QR code scanner which helps in viewing the same video on other devices such as an iPad or iPhone and video caption with adjustable font size. To hear the sound, users can either reply to Apple Watch's speakers or connect to AirPods. To summarise, the app provides a novel use case for the Apple Watch. However, users might not use it a lot as they probably have bigger and better devices to consume content.