HP 11-inch Tablet PC With IPS Touch Display And A Rotating Camer: Check Price And Specs

HP has just released a whole new range of devices loaded with the new Windows 11. A new 11-inch HP Tablet PC has now been announced by the Palo Alto-based tech giants and the techies are loving it. Since the announcement is fairly new, users have been trying to find more about the HP 11-inch tablet PC Price, Specification and Availablity for the Indian markets. HP has released a lot of information about the HP 11-inch tablet PC and several new products on September 21. To help out our readers, here is all the information released by HP about their HP 11-inch tablet PC. Read more about HP 11-inch tablet PCS Specification and Price details.

HP 11-inch tablet PC Specifications and features

The PC tablet comes with an 11-inch (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS touchscreen display. The screen is a bit interesting because of its exciting features like the 400 nits of maximum brightness and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The processing power of the device is loaded with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor paired with the Intel UHD graphics. The device also comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. One of the main features of the tables includes a 13-megapixel rotating camera. To make working on the device easier, magnetic clips help to mount the device on its keyboard in both landscape and portrait orientations. Dimensions of this tabled PC are 253x177x8mm and 660 grams in total weight ( without the keyboard).

HP 11-inch tablet PC Price

Currently, the makers have set Rs. 44,200 $599 as the final HP 11-inch tablet PC Price. Users can directly pre-book the PC tablet from Hp’s official website. Makers have set out December as the delivery date for these new Windows 11 integrated products. Currently, the tablet only comes in a single Silver colour option. Nothing has been given out about the official release of these laptops in India. Additional accessories for the tablet like the keyboard and HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen have been brought in for making it more accessible for the users. More information about these new products is supposed to release soon.