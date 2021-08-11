HP Chromebook X2 11, HP Chromebase AiO Unveiled; Check Price, Specifications And More

Hewlett Packard just introduced the HP Chromebook x2 11 and HP Chromebase 21.5 inch an all in one desktop, expanding their Chrome OS ecosystem. The new HP Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard to deliver a hybrid laptop-tablet experience. On the other hand, the Chromebase AiO desktop will be featuring a rotating display to give users a varied way of browsing.

Alongside the two new laptops, the company has also brought along the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor. This monitor was Chromebook certified and allowed users to access Google's Operating system on a larger screen.

HP Chromebook x2

With an 11-inch 2K IPS Gorilla Glass display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 HP users are ceratin to enjoy a vivid user experience on the HP Chromebook x2 11. A stylus comes bundled with the latest device which HP calls as it's Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen. This will help write notes in your handwriting or draw images in both potrait and landscape mode on the screen. The pen can also be magnetically attached to the display and then wirelessly charged. The Chromebook also has a kickstand at the book which allows to easily adjust the viewing angles up to 170 degrees. The x2 11 is housed with Qualcomm's snapdragon 7c SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. A five-megapixel selfie camera, as well as an 8 mp rear-facing, is featured in this new introduction by HP. Audio tuning for the Chromebook has been done by Bang and Olufsen. It comes with a full-sized detachable keyboard which includes an oversized touchpad. A fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication is also provided for seamless unlocking.



In terms of connectivity, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and two USB Type-C ports (with one supporting both charging and data transfer). HP has preloaded the Chromebook x2 11 with the HP QuickDrop for easy sharing of files and media content. The machine also comes with the new Cursive App from Google for writing notes more fluently. Moreover, users can download their favourite apps through the Google Play store or games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service. The HP Chromebook x2 11 packs a 2-cell, 32Wh battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of usage on a single charge.

Price - Rs. 44,700

Colour - Night Teal, Grey

HP Chromebase 21.5 All in one desktop

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a 21.5-inch full-HD rotating display that can tilt upwards 20 degrees and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait with the touch of a button. It is powered by Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of D RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. There are dual 5W speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen and a 5-megapixel camera sensor with dynamic lighting adjustments. The AiO also has a Privacy Camera Switch to let you switch the camera on or off and, along with a built-in microphone.

HP has provided a conical base for the AiO desktop that is claimed to have a small footprint. The fabric-wrapped base is also elevated to provide improved airflow. Furthermore, the Chromebase desktop comes with Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with a compatible keyboard, mouse, and other devices.

Price - Rs. 44,700 ($599.99)

When and how to buy?

Details about the pricing and availability of the HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop, and HP M24fd USB-C Monitor in India are yet to be revealed. Both the devices will be available for purchase through Best Buy in the US later this month. Online sales will be done through the official website HP.com in October.