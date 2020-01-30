The Debate
Huawei Band 4 Will Be Available Exclusively On Flipkart For Rs 1,999

Huawei announced Huawei Band 4, the company’s newly launched fitness tracker, in India. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting February 1, 2020.

Huawei band 4

Huawei on Thursday announced Huawei Band 4, the company’s newly launched fitness tracker, in India. Huawei Band 4 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting February 1, 2020. If you were planning to buy an affordable fitness tracker, Huawei Band 4 might be a good option. However, we haven’t put it to test yet. Huawei Band 4 will be up for grabs on Flipkart at the price of Rs 1,999. However, this is a limited-time offer. The Huawei fitness band is originally priced at Rs 2,099. So you should better hurry up. Huawei Band 4 will be available in a bold Graphite Black color.

The Huawei Band 4 provides users with a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device, further eliminating the requirement of a special cable or charger. Powering the device is a 91 mAh battery that claims to last up to 9 days on a single charge. It features a Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector, which the company says can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues and provide more than 200 potential solutions. It will also offer suggestions designed to help users “sleep better.”

The Huawei Band  4 has nine exercise modes to offer: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk. It flaunts a large Colour Touch Screen layered with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. At the bottom there is a small oblong button that resembles a navigation button from EMUI. The Huawei Band 4 comes with 8 built-in customizable watch faces. The device said to protect itself against moisture is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

In related news, Fossil on Thursday also expanded its smartwatch lineup with its all-new Hybrid HR, which claims to enhance user experience and offer the most important information to users at a glance. Fossil Hybrid HR comes equipped with the integrated heart-rate sensor. Like any other smartwatch from the company, its display allows users to view glanceable updates on the go. The display is said to be power-efficient but we haven’t put Fossil Hybrid HR to test yet so that we could verify the claim.

Published:
