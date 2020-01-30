Huawei Band 4 Will Be Available Exclusively On Flipkart For Rs 1,999

Huawei on Thursday announced Huawei Band 4, the company’s newly launched fitness tracker, in India. Huawei Band 4 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting February 1, 2020. If you were planning to buy an affordable fitness tracker, Huawei Band 4 might be a good option. However, we haven’t put it to test yet. Huawei Band 4 will be up for grabs on Flipkart at the price of Rs 1,999. However, this is a limited-time offer. The Huawei fitness band is originally priced at Rs 2,099. So you should better hurry up. Huawei Band 4 will be available in a bold Graphite Black color.

The Huawei Band 4 provides users with a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device, further eliminating the requirement of a special cable or charger. Powering the device is a 91 mAh battery that claims to last up to 9 days on a single charge. It features a Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector, which the company says can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues and provide more than 200 potential solutions. It will also offer suggestions designed to help users “sleep better.”

The Huawei Band 4 has nine exercise modes to offer: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk. It flaunts a large Colour Touch Screen layered with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. At the bottom there is a small oblong button that resembles a navigation button from EMUI. The Huawei Band 4 comes with 8 built-in customizable watch faces. The device said to protect itself against moisture is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

In related news, Fossil on Thursday also expanded its smartwatch lineup with its all-new Hybrid HR, which claims to enhance user experience and offer the most important information to users at a glance. Fossil Hybrid HR comes equipped with the integrated heart-rate sensor. Like any other smartwatch from the company, its display allows users to view glanceable updates on the go. The display is said to be power-efficient but we haven’t put Fossil Hybrid HR to test yet so that we could verify the claim.