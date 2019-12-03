Huawei Watch GT 2 All Set To Launch On December 5: Check Some Riveting Facts

Huawei recently announced their new smartwatch which is called Huawei Watch GT 2. The smartwatch got a far wider availability that any other watch of the brand, and now it's coming to India. Let us check out the top features of the Huawei Watch GT 2 in detail and what else does Huawei have to offer with their newly launched smartwatch.

ALSO READ | TCL Launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV Variant Ahead Of Diwali, Details

Huawei Watch GT 2 Body and Colour Stainless Steel frame, ceramic back Display 46mm: 1.39" OLED, Resolution 454x454, 326 PPI; 42mm: 1.2" OLED, Resolution 390x390, 326 PPI OS Huawei Lite OS Memory 2 GB RAM + 4 GB storage Battery 455mAh that would last for 14 days and has a Magnetic charging base Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC

ALSO READ | Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of A Few

Design

It comes in 2 variants, 42 mm and 46 mm version. The dial of the 46 mm version is much bigger and convenient compared to the 42 mm. The design of the smartwatch is certainly an upgrade from the previous generation. It has a bezel which is slick and leans outwards without an extra edge. Ther are two buttons on the side, the top button gives you access to the menu and the bottom is programmable. The watch has a 22-mm rubber strap. However, the brand also offers a classic and elite edition for its users. The classic comes with a leather strap and the elite comes with a steel strap for people who prefer a formal look.

ALSO READ | Apple Watch Series 5 India Price And Availability: All The Details

Features

It has a heart rate sensor, activity tracker which also calculates stress levels. Huawei Watch GT 2 has a lot of sports activities with running courses, time management and many more. It also has a tab for all the achievements and virtual medals that you earned through the years of using Huawei gear. If you are looking for a great looking smartwatch for yourself then you should probably consider Huawei Watch GT 2.

ALSO READ | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 3 | Win An 'Armani Exchange Watch'