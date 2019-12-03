Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 3 | Win An 'Armani Exchange Watch'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win an 'Armani Exchange watch'

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 3, 2019

1. Which actress born on 28th November started her Bollywood career playing the role of Ashima Roy in a Shoojit Sircar movie?

Konkona Sen Sharma

Yami Gautam

Nandana Sen

Bhumi Pednekar

Answer: Yami Gautam

2. He was the lead singer of the famous metal band Black Sabbath in the 1970s. He was nicknamed ‘The Prince of Darkness’ and has won Grammy awards in his music career. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Ozzy Osbourne

Post Malone

Tommy Lee

Jimi Hendrix

Answer: Ozzy Osbourne

3.National Law/Constitution Day in India was celebrated on 26th November 2019 to mark which day?

Day constitution was adopted

Birthday of BR Ambedkar

Birthday of Dadabhai Naoroji

End of INA trials

Answer: Day constitution was adopted

4. Susan Buffet, Tim Cook, Joe Gebbia, Susan McCaw are all part of the leadership council of a fund set up by which Nobel laureate?

Nadia Murad

Kailash Satyarthi

Abiy Ahmed

Malala Yousafzai

Answer: Malala Yousafzai

5. Lieutenant Shivangi of the Indian Navy is the first woman to achieve what distinction?

First woman Commodore

First woman to win Nao Sena medal

First woman to win Yudh Seval medal

First woman pilot in Indian Navy

Answer: First woman pilot in Indian Navy

