Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch On December 5, Company Touts 2-week Battery Life 

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be launched in India on December 5, Huawei has confirmed. The Huawei Watch GT 2, which is Huawei’s flagship smartwatch, will be available for buying from online retail websites Flipkart and Amazon India – the smartwatch is already listed on Huawei’s official India website confirming all its specs and features. Not that any of it is a surprise, since the Huawei Watch GT 2 has been around since September.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specs and features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is not so much a smartwatch, as it is a fitness band masquerading as one. Huawei may have ensured that the Huawei Watch GT 2 looks the part, at least, and bundles in many features you’d normally see in high-end smartwatches, deep inside it is still a very fitness-oriented band-like wearable device. Its biggest USP is its seemingly long-lasting battery life. Huawei touts a whopping 2-week battery life on this one, which is nothing short of phenomenal. Of course, you’d be able to achieve this only if you’re sticking to just the basics.

The hardware as well as the software inside the Huawei Watch GT 2 is totally in-house. Huawei’s smartwatch is powered by its custom Kirin A1 chip, which it has specifically designed for wearables, and under the hood it runs the company’s own Light OS software – that has nothing to do with Google’s Android (Wear OS). Both the hardware and software have been designed with special emphasis on battery life – and the usual smarts. Which means that the Huawei Watch GT 2 has all the necessary fitness tracking sensors that you’ll ever need including a heart rate monitor, as well as sensor for sleep and stress tracking. You can’t download and install third-party apps on this one though.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in 46mm (1.39-inch) and 42mm (1.2-inch) sizes – both of which are expected to be launched in India on December 5. Huawei is using an OLED display on this one, and there are also custom watch faces that you can use to tweak the design to your heart’s content. An interesting thing to note about the Huawei Watch GT 2 is that it also bundles in a microphone and speaker so you can theoretically make phone calls with it but because there’s no bundled LTE option, your phone needs to be close to it at all times.

