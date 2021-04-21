IMac Redesigned: Whole New IMac Colours, Features, Price And More

It's that season once more, Apple is back with its Spring occasion and this time it's called 'Spring Loaded'. The name describes the event best, Apple has conveyed an entire scope of new treats for individuals to test. This Spring occasion was dropped a year ago because of issues confronted on account of the pandemic, yet Apple is back with a bang in 2021. The Spring Loaded event is a hardware occasion but it had some software upgrades and Apple has exhibited a few moves on some of their top items. One of the latest products that people are talking about is the whole new iMac.

New iMac

The M1 iMac has finally gone through a complete overhaul after an enormous amount of time. They have made some groundbreaking changes to one of their top sold products and have managed to make it even better. Apple has built this product around their M1 core chip and the macOS Big Sur. It has a very thin design sitting at 11.5mm.

They have created a device with breakthrough performance and exceptionally power efficient. The CPU performance of the new iMac is 85% faster and the GPU performance is 2 times faster than the previous models. The iMac also has 3 times faster machine learning capabilities when compared to the previous models.

The M1 iMac also has a whole new 1080p Facetime camera, a 6 speaker sound system with spacial audio, and Dolby Atmos. It has a 24inch display with a 4.5k Retina resolution. It can provide up to 500 nits of brightness too.

New iMac Colours

People have been especially excited with the whole new iMac colours. The people now have 7 solid colour options to choose which suits them best. These color options include grey, purple, blue, yellow, orange, green, and red. Apple has also provided accessories such as Magic Mouse and Trackpad in the same color options.

New iMac Price

Apple has delivered an incredible product and the people want to know how heavy it will be on their pockets. The iMac price has two variants, check them out below:

$1,299: In this variant, the people will receive an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, two Thunderbolt ports, and one magic keyboard.

$1,499: In this variant, the device will have an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, and one magic keyboard with wireless touch ID.

Images Source: Apple.com Website

Promo Image Source: Apple.com Website