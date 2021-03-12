Insta360 Go 2 Vs. GoPro Hero 9: Check Out This Feature Comparison Of These Two Models

The Insta360 GO 2 is considered to be the smallest action camera in the world and has a weight of 6x lighter than the previous action cam. The best thing about this model is its size, weight, its awesome image quality and that it can fit perfectly on the shirt. Continue reading the article to find out what is the difference between Insta360 Go 2 and GoPro Hero 9.
Insta360 Go 2 vs. GoPro Hero 9
Features of Insta360 Go 2 and GoPro Hero 9 Compared:
- Insta360 Go 2
- Insta360’s Go 2 is the latest action camera and the smallest camera in the world
- Design-wise it can be considered as just a rectangular box with an eyeball.
- It is the 2nd generation model in the Go lineup
- The case that comes along with it is not waterproof but the Go 2's camera is IPX8 water-resistant to be used up to 13 feet underwater.
- It has a price tag of $299 and comes with a new charging case, larger sensor, and has a better image quality
- It includes a total of 3 camera mounts
- 1 pivot stand
- A hat brim clip
- Pendant for wearing around the neck
- Video Resolution
- FlowState Stabilization (Pro Video mode) - 2560x1440@50fps, 30fps 1920x1080@50fps, 30fps
- Basic Stabilization (Video mode) - 2560x1440@50fps, 30fps 1920x1080@50fps, 30fps
- HDR - 2560x1440@25fps, 24fps 1920x1080@25fps, 24fps
- Timelapse - 2560x1440@30fps 1920x1080@30fps
- TimeShift - 2560x1440@30fps 1920x1080@30fps
- Slow Motion - 1920x1080@120fps
- Photo Resolution
- 16:9, 2560x1440 1:1, 2560x2560 9:16, 1440x2560 Film Panorama, 2938x1088
- Aperture
- GoPro Hero 9 - The best feature about this camera which made it extremely famous is its ability to record beautiful 5K video that is able to maintain a large amount of detail even when you zoom in. It can also capture 14.7 MP frame grabs. Here are all of the features it offers:
- Camera Features
- Key Features
- Built-In Mounting with Folding Fingers | HERO9 Black Mods Compatibility
- Audio Features
- 3.5mm Audio Mic Input with Media Mod for HERO9 Black or Pro 3.5 Mic Adapter (Sold Separately) | RAW Audio Capture (.wav Format)
- Connected Features
- Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® | GPS Enabled | Connects to GoPro App | Auto Offload to Phone
- Camera Modes + Settings
- Photo
- Video
- Video 5K30 + 4K60, Wide FOV