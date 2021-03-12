Insta360 Go 2 Vs. GoPro Hero 9: Check Out This Feature Comparison Of These Two Models

The Insta360 GO 2 is considered to be the smallest action camera in the world and has a weight of 6x lighter than the previous action cam. The best thing about this model is its size, weight, its awesome image quality and that it can fit perfectly on the shirt. Continue reading the article to find out what is the difference between Insta360 Go 2 and GoPro Hero 9.

Insta360 Go 2 vs. GoPro Hero 9

Features of Insta360 Go 2 and GoPro Hero 9 Compared: