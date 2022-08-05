Insta360 Releases 4K Web Camera That Comes With A Three Axis Gimbal And AI Tracking

The action camera manufacturing company Insta360 has launched an AI-powered webcam called Insta360 Link. However, it is nothing like the other webcams on the market. Insta360 has equipped Link with a gimbal system that not only allows the webcam to move but stabilises the shots as well. Keep reading to know more about the Insta360 Link, its specifications and price.

Insta360 Link features

First, let's address the highlight of the device, which is a 3-axis gimbal. Essentially, the Insta360 is like a DJI OSMO Pocket on a gimbal designed to be used as a web camera and this unlocks a lot of features. For instance, the Insta360 Link uses artificial intelligence to track the subject and keep them in the frame by actually moving the gimbal setup to follow the user. It is similar to how Apple's 'Center Stage' feature works, but it is achieved via software and the Insta360 Link actually has a motorized gimbal setup that moves the camera.

The camera not just keeps the subject in the centre but intelligently zooms in and out, and supports Phase Detection Auto Focus as well. Users also get an HDR mode that balances the highlights and shadows in the scene and due to the 1/2-inch sensor on the Link, they get decent image quality in low light as well. Last but not the least, the camera can stream in 4K resolution, making up for an excellent live streaming or video conferencing camera.

Insta360 Link price

The Insta360 also supports multiple modes including a DeskView mode and a Whiteboard Mode. While the former uses the gimbal and AI to take a top shot of the user's desk, the latter focuses on the whiteboard and brings it to the centre of the video feed. There is a portrait mode as well, which allows users to shoot videos for social media platforms like Instagram. All the modes can be switched with the help of hand gestures. The Insta360 Link can be set up with a built-in clip and comes with a noise-reducing microphone. On the official website, the 4K webcam is priced at $299.99, which roughly equates to Rs. 24,000. The company provides global shipping as well.