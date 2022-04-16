Intel Arc A770 desktop graphic card's benchmark surfaces online, check OpenCL scores here

After months of anticipation and leaks, Intel Arc GPUs are finally out. While the company has announced Arc GPUs for laptops, the company would also launch Arc GPUs for desktops in the coming time. However, Benchleaks has revealed the early benchmarks for Intel Arc A770, Intel's desktop-grade graphics card. Keep reading to know about how the Intel Arc A770 performs and where it stands against other graphics cards in the market.

In the official press release, the Vice President, General Manager of Graphics and Gaming Team at Intel Roger Chandler says that "we are officially launching our Intel Arc graphics family for laptops, completing the Intel platform. These are the first discrete GPUs from our Intel Arc A-Series graphics portfolio for laptops." Adding to it, Chandler says desktop and workstation products will come later this year.

Here is a look at early benchmark scores of Intel Arc A770

According to a Geekbench listing, the Intel Arc A770 has a total of 512 execution units, which Intel likes to call the Xe Vector Engines. In comparison with the mobile version, the Intel Arc A770 has the same configuration, albeit with fast clock speeds. Apart from this, the base maximum frequency of the graphics card is listed as 2400 MHz. Although Geekbench reports the device memory to be 12.7 GB, a report by tomshardware.com, says that the graphics card is supposed to come with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

For the most interesting part, the OpenCL Score of Intel Arc A770 came out to be 85,585 points, which is almost as much as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 85,818 points. For reference, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 scores 96,416 points. However, it is important to note that Geekbench is not the best benchmark for testing a graphics processor's gaming performance and hence, readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

Intel Arc graphics comes with four key components

Intel says that users will be able to perform tasks such as "creating, gaming and streaming" better with Intel Arc graphics. The new GPU consists of Xe high-performance gaming micro-architecture. Further, the graphics processor has Intel Xe Super Sampling that uses artificial intelligence to upscale games to higher pixel densities. Additionally, the Arc GPU also come with a new Intel Xe Media Engine that provides support to 8K workloads. Intel will combine the new Arc GPU with its latest processing units with the help of DeepLink technology.