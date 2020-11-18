IPhone 12 Cases: Here Are 8 Best Cases To Protect Your New IPhone

It’s not been long since Apple’s latest line of iPhones has been revealed. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini aren’t as expensive, the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max model prices will definitely drop jaws of many apple users. However, with a new iPhone comes the need to keep it safe and as glorious looking as ever. This is where the iPhone 12 cases come into the picture. While incurring extra expenses on the iPhone might not look like an appealing option, there’s also a financial incentive to ensure that your iPhone 12 is safe. Here are the 8 most stylish iPhone 12 cases.

Read | iPhone 12 Mini: Here's a list of 15 must-buy iPhone 12 mini cases

Cases for iPhone 12

Nudient Thin V3 Case

Source: Nudient (Official Website)

Nudient Magnets: Built-in thin auto adjust magnets

Thin Design: Fits seamlessly with your phone

Smooth Grip: Comfortable to hold yet easy to slide into your pocket.

Strong Built: Protects all four edges and the camera with fabric inside the case.

Designed by award-winning designer Jesper Ståhl.

Pipetto Origami Folio

Source: Pipetto London (Official Website)

Compatibility: Designed for iPhone 12 /iPhone 12 Pro (6.1”) 2020. This cast is not compatible with any other devices.

Functions: 2-in-1 Stand Positions, hence, allow you to make hands-free FaceTime calls. Allows to watch videos on soft surfaces (like in bed or on the sofa) and even browse the web hands-free.

Device Protection: Highly Shock Absorbent TPU/PC design for impact protection. It has been drop tested to 1.1m/3.6ft.

Screen Protection: Raised TPU bumper sits above the screen for additional screen protection.

Lifetime Warranty: Pipetto London offers a Lifetime Warranty, so if anything goes wrong the case can be replaced.

Read | iPhone 12: Warning issued to users after reports of SMS messaging glitch detected

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Source: Amazon

Plenty of colour options

One can add more accessories to the phone

Slightly Expensive than the other cases

Solid construction

Ted Baker Mirror Case from Proporta

Source: Ted Baker (Official website)

Handy mirror and Protection of the display.

Reasonable pricing: Most cases are available within the range of 50 dollars.

Read | iPhone 12 Pro cases: Here's a list of 15 must-buy iPhone 12 Pro cases

Spigen Slim Armor Case

Source: Spigen

Exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards

Protection: Protection from scratches on the back and camera of the iPhone.

Precise Fit: All connections and buttons are easy to reach and easier to use

Material: Double protective layer made of hard and soft materials; silicone TPU and polycarbonate

Compatibility: Spigen Genuine Case Compatible with iPhone 12 | iPhone 12 Pro

Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier

Source: Bandolier

Most unique looking phone case out there

Crossbody Strap: Adjusts for comfortable, hands-free use. The strap also detaches easily to convert into a stand-alone cell phone case. Strap measures 48”- 54"

Open face with snapback cover: Open-face design gives easy access to your screen.

Genuine Leather- Luxurious, pebble leather beautifully moulds to your cards and other items.

Greenwich Blake Leather Case

Source: Greenwich

Lovely and soothing texture

Plenty of grip

Luxury iPhone 12 case: Very expensive as compared to other cases

iPhone 12 case material: This is made from the same materials that Bentley interiors are made of.

Oterkin iPhone 12 Case

Source: Oterkin

Available on Amazon

Surface: Rugged

Has a Built-in screen protector

Compact case: Offering a compact case with water and dust resistance built-in, as well as a screen protector.

Wireless charging: Supports wireless charging and while shock-absorption.

Read | iPhone 12 studio; Apple releases a virtual changing room for the new iPhone