iPhone 14 Pro Max renders reveal dimensions of the notch, thinner bezels and other details

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max's CAD renders have surfaced online and they reveal a lot of information about the design of the upcoming iPhone. These renders show how the iPhone 14 Pro Max would look with a dual-punch hole notch and with thinner bezels on the side. Keep reading to know more about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's design.

The tipster @VNchocoTaco has shared the images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These images are based on the CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone. These images reveal the schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, including the dimensions of a new notch, slimmer bezels and larger camera bump. Check out the images in the tweet attached below.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro to have thinner bezels than iPhone 13 Pro Max

According to the tipster, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is going to be 12.16mm thick. The bezels on iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 1.95mm, smaller than the 2.42mm bezels found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Interestingly, the tipster also mentions the dimensions of two types of notch on the iPhone 14 Pro Max - the right punch hole is said to have a diameter of 5.59mm and the left pill hole is said to have a length of 7.15mm.

Apart from this, the height of the rear camera bump from the back glass is said to be 4.18mm. Further, the rear camera diameter with meta ring is said to be 13.85mm and the rear flash diameter is said to be 6.9mm. That being said, the information corroborates reports about Apple considering a pill and punch-hole display for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Last month, iPhone 14 Pro renders also surfaced online, showcasing a similar design.

New iPhone 14 Pro renders based on the recently leaked CAD files 👇🏻https://t.co/BvhDsC0QKJ pic.twitter.com/Rfj1OEHN05 — Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) March 18, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro design leaked in renders

The renders showcase an edge-to-edge display that features equal bezels on all sides. The right side of the smartphone has a power button and two antenna bands. The left side has the mute slider, volume rockets, SIM tray and two antenna bands as well. The bottom side of its frame features the charging port and speaker vents, along with what could possibly be the vents for the microphone. Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro looks elegant in gold colour.