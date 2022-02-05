IPhone SE 3 And New IPad Might Be Launched In Apple's Event In March: Report

Apple reportedly imported a new iPhone and two iPads in India for testing last week. Now, a new report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking forward to March for unveiling the new products. If the event does in fact take place in March, it would be Apple's first major event after the company launched its MacBook Pro lineup with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors in the month of October 2021.

The information comes from Bloomberg, which cites sources with the knowledge of developments at the company. According to the report, Apple might reveal the new budget iPhone, which might be called the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ 5G, along with an updated iPad on March 8, 2022. If everything goes right, the new iPhone SE and iPad should hit the global market by the end of next month.

Another Apple event might occur soon

The upcoming launch event is expected to be online in nature, and would most likely be a pre-recorded presentation, as recent Apple launch events have been. Additionally, since the iPhone SE is not a regularly updated lineup, its launch along with other Apple devices would account for one of the most extensive arrays of products launched by the company in a single year, taking into account the Apple devices that will be launched later in the year.

However, since the planned date for Apple's March event is more than a month away, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt. If the company faces any supply-related issue, the launch might be delayed as well. Although, there is a good chance that Apple will reveal the products earlier and set a future release date, giving it some time to ramp up the production and supply chain.

Previously, a 91Mobiles report mentioned that Apple has imported a new budget iPhone model in India, along with two iPads for testing. While the budget iPhone is speculated to be the new iPhone SE, its import price was reported to be around Rs. 23,000. On the other hand, the iPads are speculated to be the next generation of iPad Air, which would be the iPad Air 5th Generation. the import price of the device is about Rs. 37,500 to Rs. 52,300. That being said, both the iPhone and new iPad launch date is currently said to be March 8, 2022.

Image: UNSPLASH