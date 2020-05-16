Jaipur-based Company Develops Robots To Help Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, a Jaipur-based company — Club First has developed robots to help the healthcare workers and to contain the spread of the virus. According to the Managing Director of Club First Bhuvanesh Mishra, the robot can do thermal screening and also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not.

He further added that 95 per cent of the robot is made in India. "It is the world's first robot that is based on spine technology which helps robots balance anything it handles. The robot doesn't follow any line or magnetic path, it self-navigates," he added.

Rajasthan: Club First, a Jaipur based company has developed robots to help health workers amid #COVID19 pandemic. Bhuvanesh Mishra, MD says,"The robot can do thermal screening, it can also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not." pic.twitter.com/5uwAKDOT5w — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Robots developed in other states

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a hospital in Bengaluru deployed the 'Mitra' robots to check and screen the patients for COVID-19 symptoms. According to reports, the robots are programmed to interact with people using facial and speech recognition. Further, if the patient's temperature is normal with no COVID-19 symptoms after screening, the robot prints an entry pass that has the screening result with their name and picture on it.

Earlier, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Cuttack has also developed a service robot to help the workers combat the virus. According to Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, the robot is to provide help to the frontline workers in maintaining physical distancing as they are at constant risk of contracting the coronavirus.

(With ANI Inputs)