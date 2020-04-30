ITI Cuttack Develops Service Robot For Frontline COVID Workers That Reduces Infection Risk

In an initiative to help the frontline workers amid the Coronavirus crisis, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Cuttack has developed a service robot to help the workers combat the virus. According to Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, the robot will help the frontline workers in maintaining physical distancing as they are at constant risk of contracting the coronavirus.

He added, "These service robots will help health workers and we need to encourage such innovations." Reportedly, the robot has been developed with the help of SakRobotix Lab.

About the Service Robot

According to reports, the robot has a white body that can move on wheels. It also has hand-like structures to carry food and medicines to the patients. Further, it will also help in reducing the dependence on Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). The robot's cost is estimated at Rs 3 lakh.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 33,050, including 23,651 active cases. While 1,074 deaths have been reported overall, around 8,325 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Source: ANI