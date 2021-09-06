Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India: Check specifications and price here

Lenovo has launched yet another IdeaPad series laptop in India called IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro. The laptop comes with a crisp display, Intel 11th Generation processors or AMD 5000H series and will be upgradable to Windows 11 after October 5, 2021. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro will be marked at a starting price of Rs. 77,990, putting it in a tough marketplace as the segment already contains some high performing devices. Keep reading to know more about Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro specifications and price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro specifications

Display and Performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes with multiple display options. A 14" 2.2.K IPS panel can shine as bright as 300 nits and comes with a compact form factor. A 16" WQXGA IPS display can shine as bright as 350 nits. Both the displays come with 100% sRGB support and are built on a 16:10 aspect ratio, along with thin bezels on all sides. The 14" variant weighs about 1.38kg, making it lighter than some other laptops in the price range.

Now the one with the smaller display is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, and the one with a larger display comes with an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor. Additionally, AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 are also available as processor options on the device. The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCle SSD. As far as the graphics processors are concerned, the device offers Intel Iris Xe, AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce graphics cards on higher trims.

Ports and Battery

In terms of ports, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has 4 USB ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a multi-card slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The device also comes with wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptop also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enabled. The battery on the device is 56.5Whr on the 14" model and a 75Whr battery for the 16 models.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 starts at a price of Rs. 77,990 in India. Until now, there is one colour option called the Storm Grey. The laptop will be available to purchase from Lenovo's official website, and other leading e-commerce platforms in the country, while also being available to purchase from offline stores. All the models in the lineup will come at a different price tag, which includes Intel Core i5, Core i6 and AMD Ryzen 7 and 5 series.

(IMAGE: LENOVO.COM)