New Technologies Help Create More Effective, Efficient Work Environments: Study

Making use of smart technologies at the office place create a more effective, efficient work environment, according to a new study. Experts say technological innovation is resulting in a significant transformation of the workplace. Research shows these smart technologies help create more diverse work environments.

Chinese PC maker Lenovo surveyed more than 15,000 respondents from India, the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, UK, Germany, France and Italy. The survey found that globally, people share a positive opinion about their workplace, for the role technology plays in workplace environments. The study was conducted Between March - April 2019.

Study findings

-- 82 per cent of respondents from India said technology is improving the work environment, enabling access to better jobs and opportunities.

-- 73 per cent of respondents from India said technology helps people like get good jobs and enhance careers.

-- Globally, 56 per cent of respondents said technology makes it easier to pave the future career path.

-- 85 per cent Indians, 74 per cent Mexicans and 72 per cent of Brazilians agreed technology indeed helps to advance the career level.

-- 83 per cent of employees from India were happy for artificial intelligence (AI) to take over the “boring” parts of their jobs.

-- Globally, 52 of respondents were happy with the artificial intelligence (AI) taking over some parts of their jobs.

-- Some of the automated tasks includes paperwork, timesheets and invoices, cleaning and organising and notetaking.

"Millennials and Gen-Z comprise 60% of the workforce and expect their employers to provide them with seamless access to cutting-edge technology. At Lenovo, our vision is to provide smarter technology for all," said Rahul Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Lenovo PCSD India.

"We have a suite of products, under the iconic Think brand, to cater to the requirements of the new-age workforce viz., Think Smart Hub for conferencing facilities, Nano form-factor desktops, AI-enabled laptops, commercial IoT desktops and the more recently launched, Thinkbook," he added.

