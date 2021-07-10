Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i And IdeaPad Duet 3 Convertible Laptops Launched In India

Lenovo has launched two 2-in-1 laptops in India with detachable keyboards. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and is priced at Rs. 79,999. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and is priced at Rs. 29,999. Both the devices will be available post 12 PM IST, July 12, 2021, on Lenovo's official website and other partner sellers. Keep reading to know more about the specifications.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Specifications

Display and Connectivity

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i features a 13.3" 2K WQHD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1350. The touchscreen can shine as bright as 450 nits and supports Dobly vision and 100% sRGB colour rating. Since the 2-in-1 laptop screen can be detached from the keyboard, it can also be used as a dedicated tablet with more power and functionality that comes along with Windows 10 and Intel processors. The device also supports Lenovo e-colour Pen. In terms of ports, the device has a USB-C Thunderbolt 4.0 port, 2 x USB-C 3.2 ports, a MicroSD card reader, a headphone/microphone jack and a backlit Bluetooth keyboard. The device can be used for up to 12.4 hours of 1080p video playback and comes with a 41Wh battery. There is a 5.0MP IR front camera as well as a 5.0MP rear camera.

Performance

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor which has 4 cores and 8 threads. The chipset can be clocked up to 4.20 GHz using Turbo Boost and has a base clock speed of 2.40 GHz. That being said, the processor comes along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. On the storage and memory front, the convertible laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200Mhx RAM and 1TB of Fast M.2 SSD storage. Since the 'tech specs' section of Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i mentions that the device comes with up to 11nth generation Intel Core i7, upcoming models of the device might come with the processor and up to Windows 10 Pro OS.

Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 Specifications

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 will ship with a 10.3" MIPI display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200. The screen can shine up to 330 nits and comes with a 100% sRGB rating. It is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 1.10 GHz processor coupled with 4GB of DDR4 2400Mhz RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The processor has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 chip as well. The convertible laptop also supports Lenovo e-colour Pen and comes with a non-backlit keyboard. The device has a dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB-C 3.2 5Gbps () USB, DisplayPort and PD) and a headphone/microphone jack.

