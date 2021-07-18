LG Signature OLED TV Launched In The US For $100,000; Read Details Here

The futuristic LG Rollable TV has been launched in the United States. However, it might not be a popular choice considering an ultra-premium price of $100,000. As per the conversation rate on July 18, 2021, the amount translated to about Rs. 75 lakh. The technological marvel was first revealed at CES 2019 as a prototype. The LG Rollable TV stands out from other television sets in a very interesting way. When not using the device, the 65" screen can roll itself down in a cabinet, and then roll itself up to take the form of a television set. Keep reading to know more about the LG Rollable OLED TV.

LG Signature OLED Rollable TV launched in the US

The LG Signature OLED Rollable TV is the next step in direction of flexible displays. Since its announcement, it has turned a lot of heads due to the rollable screen used in the device. When not in use, the display rolls inside a cabinet, which then houses the folded screen. The cabinet also happens to have a 100W Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system. The rollable TV can also be used to view time and photographs in a half-rolled mode, in which half of the display is outside the cabinet.

In terms of specifications, the LG Signature OLED TV comes with a 120Hz 4K OLED display, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. The display supports 4K Cinematic HDR technology and a 4K upscaler. The television set also supports smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and also has LG ThinQ AI. In terms of connectivity, the television set comes with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0. The screen offers infinite contrast, resulting in perfects blacks on the display.

The LG Signature OLED TV is equipped with a webOS operating system and comes with a magic remote control. The large stand or cabinet that comes along with TV is included in the price, and it also had a front-firing 100W sound system, as mentioned earlier. The display runs from edge to edge on all corners and is sleek in dimensions as well. It has a Dolby Vision IQ.