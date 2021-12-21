LG UltraGear gaming laptop announced: Check specifications of first-ever LG gaming laptop

On December 20, 2021, LG Electronics revealed its first gaming laptop in the UltraGear series. The model number of the laptop is 17G90Q and bears a sleek design. The laptop is equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, including Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. The gaming laptop will come with an aluminium casing, along with the winged UltraGear badge. Keep reading to know more about the LG UltraGear specs and LG UltraGear gaming laptop price.

Upon the launch of the UltraGear gaming laptop, Seo Young-Jae, the senior vice president and head of the IT business unit said "The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want." Adding to it, the executive says “Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability.”

LG UltraGear specs

Screen

The LG UltraGear gaming laptop will come with a 17.3" FHD display along with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The display also has a response time of 1ms, with a refresh rate of 300Hz. It is built on an aspect ratio of 16:9 and also supports 99% of the sRGB colour gamut. The weight of the device is 2.64kgs and its casing is built with aluminium. Until now, LG has only revealed a single colour of the laptop, which is grey.

Processor and GPU

Out of the box, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop will come with an 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake - H series of processors. Alongside, the gaming laptop will also have Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card. It is one of the most powerful graphics processors from Nvidia. Alongside, the laptop will come in two options, 16/32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD. The keyboard shall offer decent travel, along with per-key RGB backlighting.

Ports

As far as ports are concerned, the device has a lot of options for connectivity. It will have USB 4 Gen 3 x 2 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1, HP-out, HDMI, RJ45, DC-in and a microSD/UFS reader. Additional features of the device include a fingerprint reader, FHD web camera with dual-mic array, Wi-Fi 6E, 2-way speaker system and a dedicated cooling system with vapour chamber. More details about the LG UltraGear price will be revealed at the CES 2022. Stay tuned for more information about the LG gaming laptop.