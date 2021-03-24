Lloyd AC Is From Which Country? Lloyd AC Is From Which Country? Is Lloyd An Indian Brand?

The year 2020 saw a majority of Indians becoming conscious about the brands they purchase products from. Consumers showed a lot of interest in buying from local brands in India to support Indian brands and particularly boycott products sold by Chinese brands. This further saw a number of online users trend searching the origin of any company’s country.

Similarly, as the summer season is already here, a number of people are considering buying a new air conditioner for themselves. This is why numerous people have been trend searching about AC brands and the company’s origin. Interestingly, the company Lloyd saw many people inquiring about “Lloyd AC country”, “Lloyd brand from which country” and similar questions. Here is more information about the company brand Lloyd and which country it belongs to.

Lloyd AC is from which country?

According to the information stated on the official website of the brand Lloyd, it has been claimed that Lloyd AC origin is India. The official website claims that the headquarters of the company is in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Here is what the ‘About Us’ section on the official website of Lloyd reads:

Lloyd has carved a niche across India with its impeccable quality standards along with unmatched Product, service and warranty. We at Lloyd have always believed that each of our products is a bundle of joy delivering happiness to homes. This has helped us earn the confidence and smiles of over 3 million customers. Owing to this trust and love, we have been constantly evolving with a bevy of new-age innovations and smarter solutions. Lloyd is being one of the pioneers in the AC category. As we are poised to fulfill our promise of making homes happier, we bring forth our range of technologically advanced and aesthetically designed ensemble of new-age Air Conditioners, LED TV and Washing Machine. READ | Signal app country origin: Know where the trending app was made

It is worth noting that Lloyd is owned by Havells India. Lloyd’s started their journey in India as a joint venture under Fedders Lloyd in the year 1956. The brand became a solo brand in the year 2007 when Fedders went bankrupt in the US. It was then owned by the BR Punj Group until it got acquired by HAvells India in February 2017.

