Mac Mini Vs MacBook Pro 13 Specifications, Price, Release Date & More

The Apple Event 'One More Thing' has been the reason behind the launch of some of the most incredible products and innovations coming in the market. The much-awaited release of Apple M1 chip with an entire system in a single SoC. The fans are quite excited as their favourite Macbooks are out with some M1 chip and other major specifications. This is the reason why many people have been trying to find out major differences between the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. If you have been wondering about Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Pro then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Pro 13
MacBook Pro 13 M1 Specifications
- Operating System - macOS
- Screen size: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600)
- Display - Retina display with True Tone
- Chip - Apple M1 chip
- CPU: 7-core and 8-core CPU (with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)
- Memory - 8 GB unified memory
- Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB SSD (promised up to 2 TB)
- Camera: 720P
- Rated battery life: 17 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi / 20 hours video
- 16â€‘core Neural Engine
- Magic Keyboard
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
- Colours: Silver, Space Grey
Apple MacBook Pro price
- The Mac Pro 13 costs $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 / â‚¹1,22,900 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.
- The Mac Pro 13 8-core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD model comes at â‚¹1,42,900.
Apple Mac Mini M1 Specifications
- Operating System - macOS
- Screen size: 13.3 inches
- Display - Retina display with True Tone
- Chip - Apple silicon M1 Soc
- CPU: 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 16â€‘core Neural Engine
- Memory - 8 GB unified memory
- Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB
- Built-in speaker
- Gigabit Ethernet LAN
- Two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, two USB ports and an audio jack for headphones.
Apple Mac Mini price
- Apple Mac Mini price costs $699 / £699 / AU$1,099 / â‚¹64,900 for the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage space.
- The Mac Mini 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space model comes at $899 / £899 / AU$1,399 / â‚¹84,900.
