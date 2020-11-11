Mac Mini Vs MacBook Pro 13 Specifications, Price, Release Date & More

The Apple Event 'One More Thing' has been the reason behind the launch of some of the most incredible products and innovations coming in the market. The much-awaited release of Apple M1 chip with an entire system in a single SoC. The fans are quite excited as their favourite Macbooks are out with some M1 chip and other major specifications. This is the reason why many people have been trying to find out major differences between the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. If you have been wondering about Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Pro then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Pro 13

MacBook Pro 13 M1 Specifications

Operating System - macOS

Screen size: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600)

Display - Retina display with True Tone

Chip - Apple M1 chip

CPU: 7-core and 8-core CPU (with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)

Memory - 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB SSD (promised up to 2 TB)

Camera: 720P

Rated battery life: 17 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi / 20 hours video

16â€‘core Neural Engine

Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

Colours: Silver, Space Grey

Apple MacBook Pro price

The Mac Pro 13 costs $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 / â‚¹1,22,900 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.

The Mac Pro 13 8-core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD model comes at â‚¹1,42,900.

Apple Mac Mini M1 Specifications

Operating System - macOS

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Display - Retina display with True Tone

Chip - Apple silicon M1 Soc

CPU: 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

16â€‘core Neural Engine

Memory - 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB

Built-in speaker

Gigabit Ethernet LAN

Two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, two USB ports and an audio jack for headphones.

Apple Mac Mini price

Apple Mac Mini price costs $699 / £699 / AU$1,099 / â‚¹64,900 for the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage space.

The Mac Mini 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space model comes at $899 / £899 / AU$1,399 / â‚¹84,900.

