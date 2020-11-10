Apple Event November 10 Live Stream: How To Watch Apple's One More Thing Event?

Many fans and tech enthusiasts are waiting for Apple Inc to unveil its latest products and upcoming software in the One More Thing event. The Apple Event is going to live today that is November 10, 2020, and the level of curiosity keeps up increasing with every passing moment. This is the reason why many fans are wondering about where to watch Apple Event Live Stream. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to watch Apple November 10 Event Live Stream?

The Apple One More Thing event is scheduled for 10:00 am PST, which is 6 pm UTC. The event could be watched in India at 11:30 pm IST. The American corporation would be hosting its launch event today on November 10. This news was announced by Apple's official Twitter handle recently. One can watch Apple Event Live Stream through various channels mentioned below.

Apple Event Live Stream details

Apple had planned a virtual event due to the current situation of Coronavirus dangers. Nevertheless, the Apple Event Live Stream is expected to constitute a pre-recorded video. The Apple One More Thing Event is going to be huge, as the organisation is going to Livestream it through various channels including the official website Apple.com, its YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app.

What to expect from the Apple November 10 event?

Apple has been making a lot of news recently due to the incredible lineup of gadgets that it is going to reveal in today's event. The Apple Event expected to reveal three brand new additions to the Apple tech family.

One of the gadgets which are expected to be launched in the event is the new Apple Silicon Macs which will directly compete with Intel chips.

The other rumoured Apple launches are AirTags and AirPods Studio. AirTags is believed to be a gadget that a user can attach or slip into a purse or a backpack which will help a user track their location with the Apple’s U1 chip.

Apple AirPods Studio has been in news lately for being Apple's latest Over-The-Ear wireless headphones segment. With this new launch, the organisation will directly compete with Bose and Sony. the AirPods Studio can be worn either way and feature interchangeable ear pads.

