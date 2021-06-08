MacBook Pro 2021 Not Announced At WWDC; New MacBook Pro Might Launch Later In 2021

Apple announced a lot of software updates across the Apple ecosystem, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8. However, speculations claiming the launch of new MacBook Pro models in the event were proven wrong. Apple did not provide any information on hardware, and that left a lot of fans disappointed. Find more about MacBook Pro 2021 release date and why there was no MacBook Pro in WWDC in this article.

No MacBook Pro in WWDC

Reports and rumours earlier this month suggested that Apple would launch the new MacBook Pro models at WWDC 2021. Both the MacBook Pro 14" and 16" were supposed to be revealed along with a new M1X or M2 chipset. The speculations were based on the fact that Apple upgraded only 3 devices with their in-house M1 chip in November 2020. The MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13" and Apple Mac Mini. Other variants of MacBook Pro, the 14" and 16" models have not yet been upgraded to silicon-based M chipsets.

As it turns out, there was no MacBook Pro in WWDC. Delay in the production of these powerful notebook devices from Apple could be due to three possible reasons. Firstly, the global chip shortage is now affecting giant manufacturers such as Apple as well. Secondly, a lot of assembly lines that are responsible for the mass production of MacBook devices were shut due to the ongoing pandemic. Lastly, the Cupertino-based company was recently reported to be working on a more powerful M1X or M2 chipset, which has delayed the launch of new MacBook Pro models.

New MacBook Pro 2021 Release Date

According to a report by Nikkei Asia dated March 2021, the production of two new MacBook Pro models was pushed back to the second half of 2021. It hints at a delayed launch and availability. Other than that, right before the WWDC 2021, a lot of reports came up suggesting that Apple would not talk about any hardware-related update at the event. That being said, the next Apple event, as it happens every year, shall take place in September 2021. Or, the company might announce the new MacBook Pro models through a press release, with a launch event and release later in the year.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK