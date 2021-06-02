Mass Effect Andromeda System: A Look At Minimum And Recommended Requirements

Mass Effect Andromeda is a popular action role-playing video game that has been released by EA Sports in 2017. The game’s graphics seem to be a bit developed when compared to games released around the same time. Thus the players have recently been asking about Mass Effect Andromeda system requirements for it to run seamlessly. To help them, here is all the information that is required to know more about Mass Effect Andromeda system requirements. Read more

Mass Effect Andromeda System Requirements

Mass Effect Andromeda was released in 2017 but it was a bit more complex when it came to graphics. The players will need to have at least 55 GB space on their devices for the game to run smoothly. The players might even spend up to 18h 52m to complete just the main story of the game. Some players have even reported that they ended up spending up to 64 hours to just finish the story and all the side missions in the game seeing players spend hours on this game certainly proves that the game proves that there are a lot of different things and features that make this game a big one. So here are the Mass Effect Andromeda system requirements taken from EA’s official website. Use at least the minimum PC requirements for the game to run seamlessly.

Minimum System requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Xbox One Wireless Controller for Windows supported, broadband connection required for online gameplay.

Recommended System requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Xbox One Wireless Controller for Windows supported, broadband connection required for online gameplay.

Mass Effect Andromeda armor sets

Kett Armor: Helps improve Combat Power Damage and Power Cell Capacity.

Maverick Armor: Helps improve the Weapon Damage overall and increases ammo reserves.

Pathfinder Armor: Helps improve damage Resistance and Defense and also enhances offensive stats like Weapon Accuracy and Power Restoration.

Deep Space Explorer: Gives the players 25% extra XP from enemy encounters and 5% extra weapon damage.

Initiative Armor: helps the players by maxing up the shields and gives around 15% extra XP from enemy encounters.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER