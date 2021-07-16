Maxima Max Pro X4 To Release With Prime Day 2021: Specifications And Features Of The Watch

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has managed to bring in some exciting deals and products for the people. They are now bringing in a new range of smartwatches from Maxima. The company is releasing its Max Pro X4 watch for the Indian markets and the shoppers have been trying to find some more information about it. So here is everything about Maxima’s Max Pro X4 smartwatch that has been confirmed by the makers. Read more to know about the Max Pro X4 features, specifications and release date in India.

Maxima Max Pro X4 specifications and features

Amazon Day 2021 will be launching Maxima’s Max Pro X4 watch for the users. They have added some very exciting specifications in this edition of the watch - like a 1.3" TFT IPS full touch round active display. The makers have also added the Realtek chipset as the processing chip in this watch which will certainly help deliver seamless performance and responsive touch features. Some other popular features of this smartwatch include an LC 11 heart rate monitor for accurate SpO2 readings, large batteries that can support upto 15 days of runtime and about 10 different sports mode options for its users. To top it off, the makers have also given its product an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The watch is getting some smart features and resigns that will target both Millennials and Generation Z customers. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale will start on July 26 and will continue till June 27 midnight.

The users can link the MAx Pro X4 smartwatch with the Coolwear App on their mobile phones. Makers have offered 3 colours for the watch including black, blue and grey colour models with silicone PU and mesh strap. Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches recently spoke to ANI about their upcoming product. He said that Maxima is so excited to announce the launch of this latest and most advanced smartwatch in association with Amazon India. Their underlying endeavour through the development of the X4 was to build a product with truly smart functionalities, effortless style, and performance that surpasses all expectations. Manjot is also confident that they have achieved the above-mentioned qualities for the watched and thus looks forward to the entry into the Indian market through Amazon India.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: IMAGE: TRENDY AJAY INSTAGRAM