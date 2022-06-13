Meta Is Finally Releasing Horizon Home For Quest 2 Users, Zuckerberg Showcases Feature

Horizon Home, Meta's social virtual reality place is coming out for Quest 2 users soon. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on June 10, 2022, that Horizon Home will be a part of the new update for Quest 2. In a nutshell, Horizon Home will allow users to hang out with each other in a virtual environment. Keep reading to know more about Horizon Home.

Zuckerberg showcases Horizon Home in a video

In a video, Zuckerberg is seen explaining the feature with popular free climber, Alex Honnold. In the clip, both Zuckerberg and Honnold are seen having a conversation in the Horizon Home virtual reality setup, as their avatars. The video shows how they look in the real world, wearing the Quest 2 headset and hand controllers and how they look in the Horizon Home, where they spend some time in a simulated environment and then watch a 360-degree video of Honnold climbing on a straight cliff.

Initially, users will be able to select from the available environment but after some time, users might be able to create their own virtual environment in Horizon Home. The feature is Meta's attempt to advance in the realm of virtual reality, as Zuckerberg strongly believes in technology. Find the video where Zuckerberg explains the feature attached below.

Last year, Meta announced the Horizon Home, a social virtual reality place in October, at the Facebook Connect Event. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team unveiled the Horizon Home social VR that uses an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for entertaining those connected in one particular VR space. In the Horizon Home, users will be able to experience the height of virtual reality as when they join the Oculus space, they will be able to invite their friends into a virtual home where everyone will be greeted by a particular avatar of one's choice.

Moreover, while using the VR space, the Horizon will also allow you to watch videos with your friends and even play games together. Besides, the Horizon Home will also allow communicating with your friends across all apps and devices with the Messenger calling feature in the VR which is scheduled to be launched later this year, reported Venture Beat. Once this is released, users can invite their Facebook friends for hanging out and even take VR tours.