Mi Band 3i: Features Of Xiaomi's Newly Launched Fitness Watch

Xiaomi has launched its new product, Band 3i, in India on November 21, 2019. The launch event of the same was scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. Another good news for fitness lovers that Xiaomi is hosting a fitness run in Bengaluru on December 1, 2019. Registration for the event is now live on Mi's official website. The company also confirmed that everyone at the event will get Mi Band 3i for free only if they complete the marathon. Xiaomi’s Run with Mi event has already created a buzz in the audience. The fitness band is priced at ₹ 1,299. Let us look at the features of Mi Band 3i.

Features of Mi Band 3i

Mi Band 3i features a larger 0.78-inch display. It has an AMOLED panel which is touch-capable and you can swipe around to launch activities or jump between display panels. The battery has been upgraded from 70mAh all the way up to 110mAh. The brand claims that it will allow up to 20 days of battery life. While the watch also retains most of its features including notifications of apps, raise to view notifications and being able to handle incoming calls.

Xiaomi’s watches are known for their fantastic battery life as we saw in Mi Band 4, which is one of the most sold and extremely popular fitness trackers. The watch is the follow-up to last year’s Mi Band 3, which was also one of the favourite watches of consumers. Check out the teaser of Mi Band 3i watch, that Xiaomi shared on their social media.

It's not a 👟 but something that tracks every step you take. Do you know who am 'i'?



RT if you know what is coming! pic.twitter.com/kbcQxrYTBy — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2019

