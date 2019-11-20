Realme 5s Versus Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Every Difference That You Wanted To Know 

Realme has just announced the Realme 5s, a budget phone with a 48MP quad rear camera setup and other interesting hardware quirks. One look at its spec sheet, and it takes no genious to point out, the Realme 5s is Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8. The same Redmi Note 8 that we reviewed recently and called “a wholesome package deal under Rs 10,000.”

The Realme 5s is not all that different from the Realme 5. In fact, the Realme 5s is basically the Realme 5 with an updated rear camera setup. There are a couple of more differences. But overall, the Realme 5s is a “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” affair. And that’s alright. The Realme 5 was and remains – Realme isn’t discontinuing it just yet – to be an excellent budget all-rounder. Something very similar will be expected from the Realme 5s as well. So, stay tuned for our full review coming soon.

But before all that, here’s a step by step breakdown of the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 to understand what’s in store:

If one was to talk about the aesthetics, one can’t argue that Realme’s hallmark diamond-cut patterns look good. And different. The Realme 5 had them and the Realme 5s has them too. The Realme 5s, in fact, has the same design as the Realme 5 with a diamond-cut pattern on the back and quad rear cameras. There is a new colourway exclusive to the Realme 5s though, which means that the phone will be available in three options – Crystal Red, in addition to Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. It’s glossy yes, but underneath it’s all plastic. That’s where the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes in and literally changes the way one used to see a budget phone, say a year ago. The Redmi Note 8, with ss its Corning Gorilla Gla5 body, is clearly ahead of the curve when it comes to all-round look and feel.

If that wasn't enough, the Redmi Note 8 also comes with a P2i coating which makes the phone resistant to

accidental splashes. The Redmi Note 8 also has an auto cleaning speaker designed to "release air on a special frequency which helps clean any dust settled on it."

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.39-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot or waterdrop-style cutout – the screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The Realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a mini drop or waterdrop-style notch – the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+.

Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor and come in two configurations. While the Realme 5s gives you 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB options, the Redmi Note 8 is available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB options. Both the phones support expandable storage.

Both the phones run Android 9 Pie software with their respective custom skins on top. While the Realme 5s runs ColorOS 6, the Redmi Note 8 packs MIUI 10.

The Redmi Note 8 has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide plus 2MP depth plus 2MP macro. The Realme 5s has the same camera setup.

On the front, the Redmi Note 8 has a 13MP camera. So does the Realme 5s.

The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C (fast charger in the box). The Realme 5s may have a bigger 5,000mAh battery but it supports only 10W charging through micro-USB.

