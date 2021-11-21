Microsoft Surface Go 3 Launches In India: Check Specifications And Price Here

Microsoft has launched the Surface Go 3 in India. It is a two-in-one device that can be used both as a tablet and as a laptop with the help of an attachable keyboard. Along with the new Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, the device is claimed to be 60 per cent faster than its previous generation. Microsoft Surface Go 3 will be available on Amazon from November 23, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Microsoft Surface Go 3 specifications and price.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 price begins at Rs 57,999 in India. Surprisingly, the Surface Go 3 for businesses starts at Rs 42,999. While the device will be available on Amazon shortly, those who wish to purchase the device can pre-order on the e-commerce portal. Additionally, there is a limited time offer wherein those who pre-order the device will get Microsoft Surface Pen (priced at Rs 9,699) for free.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 specifications

Out of the box, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with a 10.5" display with a 1920 x 1280 resolution. The screen is inbuilt on a 3:2 aspect ratio and supports 10 point multi-touch points. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 as well, making it slightly more durable than other screens. Since the device is configurable, it comes in either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Likewise, the storage on the device varies between 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD.

Under the hood, Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with two processors which are available on the nature of the customer. For individuals, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is available with Intel Core i3 10th generation dual-core processor. For educational institutes, government or public sector organizations, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is available with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor. Both the processors come with Intel UHD Graphics 615 and a dedicated graphics processor is absent.

For connectivity, the device has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, one Surface Connect port, a MicroSDXC card reader and a nano-SIM tray for the 4G LTE model. For multimedia purposes, the device has a 5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing camera, dual microphones and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. Along with other options, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5 technology.